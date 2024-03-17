Who Are Haiti’s Gang Leaders And What Do They Really Want? (Hint: Fame, Money, And Power.)

- Advertisement -

A former policeman who likes to give press conferences while waving a high-powered rifle and a young criminal as fond of starring in rap videos on YouTube as he is of trafficking guns and drugs.

These are just two of the cast of unlikely characters who are gang leaders blamed for the surge in violence which has paralysed the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and led to the pending resignation of Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Add another former rebel fresh out of jail in the US and still on probation who plans on becoming president, and you get an explosive mix.

With the country in limbo awaiting the creation of a transition government, the BBC took a closer look at some of those jostling for power in Haiti–or at least those whose names are best known to the media, though some Haitians say there are even more powerful figures operating behind the scenes.

The 47-year-old former police officer with the colourful name may not be the most powerful gang leader in Haiti, but ‘Barbecue’ Jimmy Chérizier has emerged as the most visible face of the recent unrest.

Fond of speaking to journalists while clad in his trademark bullet-proof vest, the man widely known as Barbecue leads an alliance of gangs called G9.

Barbecue has been one of the most outspoken enemies of Ariel Henry, demanding his resignation ever since the latter was sworn in as prime minister.

The G9 leader likes to portray himself as someone who fights for the common people and against the oligarchy.