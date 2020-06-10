The World Health Organization scrambled to clarify its seemingly contradictory comments in recent days: recommending people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus from people with no symptoms and then describing such transmission as “very rare.” The communications debacle highlighted WHO’s change to its longstanding mask advice — a revision made months after many other organizations and countries already recommended people don masks, AP medical writer Maria Cheng reports from London. The Latest Epidemic: For millions of people who live in poor and conflict-ridden regions of the world, the coronavirus is only the latest contagion. They already face a plethora of infectious diseases made worse by chronic poverty that leads to malnutrition and violence that disrupts vaccination campaigns, Kathy Gannon reports from Pakistan. More from AP’s Global and U.S. teams: Indonesia Reopens : As the country’s overall virus caseload continues to rise, Jakarta’s governor has moved to restore normalcy by lifting some restrictions. This has raised concerns, with experts warning that reopening too soon can cause Jakarta, a bustling city of 11 million people, to be hit with a second wave.

Photos: Brazil's Indigenous : More than 30,000 indigenous people live in Manaus, the Brazilian state capital hardest hit by the new coronavirus pandemic. Many of them are sick with fever, straining for air and dying, but just how many no one knows. They live together in poor neighborhoods. The AP interviewed and photographed more than a dozen who wore the traditional dress of their tribes, and the masks they are making to protect themselves against the deadly virus.

Viral Questions : What is herd immunity and could it work with COVID-19? The AP is answering your questions in this series. Read previous questions here.

One Good Thing : On a sweltering hot and late afternoon in Dubai, Feby Dela Peña arrives with 200 free meals of rice, fried fish and boiled eggs. The Filipina mother of three is unemployed herself, but when she saw people lining up for free meals one night outside her building two weeks ago she decided to use whatever money her family had to help out the countless numbers of Filipinos and others who've lost jobs.

U.S. Movie Theater Reopenings: After three months of near total blackout of cinemas across America, movie theaters are preparing to reopen — even if it means only a few titles on the marquee and showings capped at as little as 25% capacity.