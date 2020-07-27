NEW YORK — The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched the COVID-19 Law Lab initiative which gathers and shares legal documents from over 190 countries across the world. It helps nations establish and implement strong legal frameworks to manage the pandemic. The goal is to ensure that laws protect the health and well-being of individuals and communities and that they adhere to international human rights standards.

The new Lab at www.COVIDLawLab.org is a joint project of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), WHO, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University.

Well-designed laws can help build strong health systems; evaluate and approve safe and effective drugs and vaccines; and enforce actions to create healthier and safer public spaces and workplaces. Critically, they are key to effective implementation of the WHO International Health Regulations: surveillance; infection prevention and control; management of travel and trade; and implementation of measures to maintain essential health services.