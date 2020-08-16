GENEVA, Switzerland — Globally, as of August 16, there have been 21,260,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 761,018 deaths, reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO reported more than 294,000 new cases of COVID-19 recorded globally. The record number of cases reflects more than 160,000 in the Americas and nearly 30,000 in Europe amid a resurgence in several countries.

Globally, there have been more than 21 million confirmed cases so far of the virus that has killed more than 770,000 people.

The most heavily impacted countries remain the United States, Brazil and India.