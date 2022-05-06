WHO: Total Death Toll from COVID-19 Almost 15 M.- Not 6 M., Cases Up in Americas, World Covid Stats

- Advertisement - by Peter Sullivan
The Hill
Almost 15 million deaths were caused either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) estimate, far higher than the previously reported total.
The
estimate of 14.9 million deaths is more than double the previous figure of roughly 6 million. The new totals focuses on “excess mortality,” meaning deaths both directly caused by COVID-19 itself, and indirectly, such as when someone dies from heart attack because hospitals were overwhelmed due to the pandemic.
“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, said in a statement. “WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and better outcomes.”
The estimate has drawn some controversy: India, for example,
has disputed the methodology, which shows deaths there have been far higher than the officially reported total.
The release from the World Health Organization comes as the U.S. death toll from the virus approaches 1 million, a staggering amount itself.
The daily number of new deaths in the U.S. has fallen to one of the lowest points of the pandemic, at around 375 per day, according to a New York Times tracker. But that is at risk of ticking up again at least somewhat as more infectious subvariants of omicron spread in the United States.
Getting vaccinated and boosted still offers important protection against severe disease and death. An
analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation and Peterson Center on Healthcare found about a quarter of U.S. COVID-19 deaths, 234,000, could have been prevented if people had been vaccinated.
COVID Americas cases up, North American cases up for 5th week – PAHO By Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan
SAO PAULO, May 4 (Reuters) – COVID-19 cases in the Americas increased by 12.7% last week from the prior week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as infections continued to rise in Central and North America.
The Americas reported more than 616,000 new cases last week, while the death toll was down by less than 1% in the same comparison to 4,200, the organization said.
read more
PAHO’s director, Dr. Carissa F. Etienne, called for stronger measures to tackle the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations rise.
“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in far too many places, which should prompt us to strengthen our measures to combat the virus, including surveillance and preparedness,” Etienne told a news conference.
“We must reach those who remain unvaccinated with the full COVID-19 vaccine primary series, and ensure access to boosters, especially to the most vulnerable,” she added.
According to PAHO, cases were up for the fifth consecutive week in North America, rising 19.5%. That was driven by a 27.1% increase in the United States as new infections declined in Canada and Mexico.
Central America posted a 53.4% rise in infections in the same comparison, PAHO said, while the Caribbean reported a 15.4% increase in new infections, with cases rising in 24 of the 34 countries and territories.
South America posted an overall 8% drop in new infections, even as seven of its ten countries reported increases.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan in Sao Paulo Editing by John Stonestreet and Matthew Lewis
“Our lives are not misinformation,” said one person who’s been left with a rare chronic condition because of the COVID-19 vaccine On November 4, 2020, Brianne Dressen walked into a Utah clinic to take part in a clinical trial for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. After the shot, her arm began to tingle and her eyes felt “weird,” she says. Her symptoms soon got worse. By the time she got to ER, she couldn’t walk or control her bladder. “It was really scary,” she says. What followed was a long nightmare of seeking care for debilitating symptoms from doctors who, she says, were dismissive of her symptoms and dubious that a vaccine could be the cause. Adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines are very rare but some with valid conditions say they were given short shrift by the medical establishment. This may be because of the rarity of their conditions and the newness of the vaccines but the extreme politicization of COVID-19 played a role. Many doctors, worried about spreading misinformation, have been reluctant to take complaints about severe vaccine side-effects seriously. Efforts by Dressen and others to win recognition have provided fodder for Robert Kennedy Jr., a purveyor of numerous false claims about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines , who tweeted about it. What happens now? As of early March, there had been at least 40,000 reports of various neurological symptoms, such as tingling (pins and needles), tinnitus and paralysis following COVID-19 vaccines logged in the CDC and FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) but solid data is scarce and there is clear medical consensus that receiving a vaccine is much safer than not. For Dressen, she is still taking an IVIG infusion every other week. She’s doing better, she says. She no longer feels her heart beating out of her chest and sensations of tingling and electrical shocks have subsided somewhat. She is trying to accept that she will be living with a chronic disease.
WORLD COVID STATS Coronavirus Cases: 515,960,003 Deaths: 6,272,362 (WHO now Claims near 15 Million)
# Country, Other Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths New Deaths Total Recovered New Recovered Active Cases Serious, Critical Tot Cases/ 1M pop Deaths/ 1M pop Total Tests Tests/ 1M pop Population World 515,960,003 +151,315 6,272,362 +362 470,771,961 +244,292 38,915,680 40,354 66,193 804.7 1 USA 83,437,158 1,023,908 80,872,122 1,541,128 1,714 249,386 3,060 1,008,732,497 3,015,012 334,569,983 2 India 43,094,548 523,975 42,547,699 22,874 698 30,674 373 838,955,577 597,147 1,404,939,670 3 Brazil 30,524,183 663,967 29,609,094 251,122 8,318 141,751 3,083 63,776,166 296,170 215,336,405 4 France 28,849,915 146,498 27,426,293 1,277,124 1,511 440,195 2,235 269,816,888 4,116,893 65,538,961 5 Germany 25,203,564 136,564 23,135,500 +135,000 1,931,500 1,279 299,059 1,620 122,332,384 1,451,563 84,276,309 6 UK 22,102,983 175,984 21,428,440 498,559 277 322,476 2,568 518,950,767 7,571,346 68,541,415 7 Russia 18,216,719 +5,541 376,696 +136 17,588,067 +9,408 251,956 2,300 124,730 2,579 273,400,000 1,871,969 146,049,463 8 S. Korea 17,464,782 +26,714 23,206 +48 N/A N/A N/A 423 340,111 452 15,804,065 307,770 51,350,274 9 Italy 16,682,626 164,179 15,353,323 1,165,124 369 276,668 2,723 215,257,228 3,569,864 60,298,443 10 Turkey 15,038,495 98,819 14,935,811 3,865 975 174,852 1,149 159,515,125 1,854,677 86,006,947 11 Spain 11,953,481 104,668 11,446,906 401,907 339 255,481 2,237 471,036,328 10,067,447 46,788,060 12 Vietnam 10,666,751 43,049 9,314,420 1,309,282 480 107,801 435 85,803,579 867,156 98,948,207 13 Argentina 9,083,673 128,653 8,895,999 59,021 372 197,652 2,799 35,716,069 777,146 45,957,986 14 Netherlands 8,054,728 22,266 7,912,791 +14,032 119,671 58 468,174 1,294 21,107,399 1,226,850 17,204,551 15 Japan 8,000,280 +21,368 29,726 +18 7,630,309 +32,721 340,245 170 63,613 236 49,155,081 390,849 125,764,967 16 Iran 7,224,056 141,145 6,997,050 85,861 991 84,031 1,642 50,914,586 592,246 85,968,659 17 Australia 6,168,861 +38,113 7,454 +30 5,800,078 361,329 127 236,866 286 69,812,523 2,680,599 26,043,626 18 Colombia 6,093,645 139,809 5,927,076 26,760 342 117,457 2,695 34,560,302 666,163 51,879,622 19 Indonesia 6,047,741 156,340 5,884,770 6,631 2,771 21,689 561 95,898,504 343,920 278,839,237 20 Poland 5,998,909 116,099 5,334,821 547,989 1,125 158,826 3,074 36,133,322 956,656 37,770,435 21 Mexico 5,740,080 324,350 5,039,624 376,106 4,798 43,677 2,468 15,801,675 120,236 131,422,318 22 Ukraine 5,002,870 108,411 N/A N/A N/A 177 115,671 2,507 19,521,252 451,348 43,250,980 23 Malaysia 4,454,113 35,569 4,391,090 27,454 66 134,451 1,074 58,880,012 1,777,344 33,128,087 24 Thailand 4,308,319 +7,705 28,979 +62 4,181,671 +11,252 97,669 1,496 61,440 413 17,270,775 246,297 70,121,872 25 Austria 4,172,760 +6,001 18,228 +6 4,084,163 +5,916 70,369 76 458,502 2,003 183,969,298 20,214,529 9,100,845 26 Israel 4,085,418 10,699 4,052,605 22,114 150 438,068 1,147 41,373,364 4,436,346 9,326,000 27 Belgium 4,071,279 31,494 3,861,145 +11,116 178,640 131 348,499 2,696 33,643,042 2,879,824 11,682,324 28 Czechia 3,911,324 +935 40,203 +5 3,860,191 +2,706 10,930 24 363,997 3,741 55,261,935 5,142,801 10,745,494 29 Portugal 3,853,800 22,280 N/A N/A N/A 61 379,981 2,197 41,456,888 4,087,614 10,142,074 30 South Africa 3,818,125 100,471 3,668,982 48,672 192 62,919 1,656 24,592,030 405,255 60,682,906 31 Canada 3,783,091 39,673 3,473,768 269,650 468 98,646 1,034 61,107,311 1,593,397 38,350,336 32 Philippines 3,686,543 60,439 3,621,410 4,694 289 32,839 538 29,658,380 264,190 112,261,400 33 Switzerland 3,619,035 13,865 3,500,631 +8,580 104,539 69 412,616 1,581 20,851,897 2,377,383 8,770,946 34 Chile 3,569,492 57,597 3,434,603 77,292 197 183,826 2,966 37,210,046 1,916,287 19,417,781 35 Peru 3,568,692 212,906 N/A N/A N/A 295 105,533 6,296 29,981,447 886,608 33,815,913 36 Greece 3,348,756 29,315 3,248,273 71,168 224 324,193 2,838 80,328,232 7,776,584 10,329,501 37 Denmark 2,970,002 6,218 2,950,088 13,696 8 509,461 1,067 127,263,854 21,830,295 5,829,690 38 Romania 2,897,528 65,540 2,606,660 225,328 167 152,486 3,449 22,791,438 1,199,430 19,001,890 39 Sweden 2,503,090 18,791 2,472,416 11,883 16 245,041 1,840 18,534,055 1,814,395 10,215,004 40 Iraq 2,325,397 25,212 2,298,717 1,468 13 55,524 602 18,489,800 441,487 41,880,731 41 Serbia 2,008,740 16,015 1,978,619 14,106 23 231,616 1,847 9,522,660 1,098,004 8,672,699 42 Bangladesh 1,952,747 29,127 1,896,788 26,832 1,273 11,644 174 14,001,137 83,487 167,704,846 43 Hungary 1,903,200 46,266 1,808,061 48,873 40 197,935 4,812 11,355,462 1,180,982 9,615,274 44 Slovakia 1,784,410 +504 19,961 +9 1,752,249 +1,732 12,200 50 326,546 3,653 7,109,492 1,301,032 5,464,502 45 Jordan 1,694,216 14,048 1,678,941 1,227 124 163,073 1,352 16,670,254 1,604,561 10,389,291 46 Georgia 1,655,221 16,811 1,637,293 1,117 416,398 4,229 16,920,079 4,256,522 3,975,095 47 Pakistan 1,528,654 +30 30,372 1,494,141 4,141 101 6,682 133 28,220,768 123,357 228,773,146 48 Ireland 1,521,474 7,108 1,470,004 44,362 39 301,930 1,411 12,088,609 2,398,936 5,039,154 49 Norway 1,427,485 3,006 N/A N/A N/A 20 259,583 547 11,002,430 2,000,751 5,499,150 50 Kazakhstan 1,305,573 +7 13,661 +1 1,291,252 +65 660 24 68,036 712 11,575,012 603,196 19,189,465 51 Singapore 1,208,917 1,344 1,144,153 63,420 6 203,696 226 23,767,171 4,004,643 5,934,904 52 Hong Kong 1,205,717 9,333 N/A N/A N/A 5 158,464 1,227 44,972,952 5,910,676 7,608,766 53 Morocco 1,165,084 16,069 1,148,708 307 293 30,892 426 11,237,010 297,949 37,714,582 54 Bulgaria 1,158,793 36,965 988,914 132,914 77 169,109 5,395 9,877,826 1,441,526 6,852,339 55 Croatia 1,125,723 15,865 1,104,237 5,621 17 277,357 3,909 4,804,096 1,183,640 4,058,749 56 Cuba 1,103,606 8,527 1,094,417 662 23 97,544 754 12,920,253 1,141,979 11,313,911 57 Lebanon 1,097,268 10,395 1,083,156 3,717 186 162,095 1,536 4,795,578 708,433 6,769,280 58 Lithuania 1,059,356 +168 9,114 +2 1,028,502 +818 21,740 20 399,378 3,436 8,262,024 3,114,789 2,652,515 59 Finland 1,052,767 4,150 46,000 1,002,617 21 189,465 747 10,773,620 1,938,908 5,556,539 60 Tunisia 1,040,712 28,566 N/A N/A N/A 29 86,396 2,371 4,584,296 380,569 12,045,897 61 Slovenia 1,013,935 6,605 995,202 12,128 23 487,595 3,176 2,649,734 1,274,240 2,079,463 62 Belarus 981,259 6,963 928,536 45,760 103,907 737 13,180,098 1,395,663 9,443,611 63 Nepal 978,899 11,951 966,730 218 32,522 397 5,648,397 187,656 30,099,745 64 New Zealand 977,380 +7,421 797 +23 923,036 +8,295 53,547 195,394 159 7,099,152 1,419,234 5,002,100 65 Bolivia 905,212 21,924 860,297 22,991 220 75,651 1,832 2,705,422 226,099 11,965,638 66 Uruguay 899,723 7,210 888,557 3,956 18 257,369 2,062 6,091,188 1,742,403 3,495,855 67 UAE 899,637 2,302 883,461 13,874 88,985 228 156,785,227 15,507,917 10,110,012 68 Ecuador 870,526 35,598 N/A N/A N/A 759 48,002 1,963 2,470,170 136,207 18,135,371 69 Costa Rica 857,290 8,421 836,721 12,148 42 165,512 1,626 4,291,131 828,466 5,179,610 70 Guatemala 848,098 17,653 828,221 2,224 5 45,782 953 4,486,196 242,176 18,524,509 71 Latvia 823,732 5,780 810,145 7,807 7 445,770 3,128 7,192,553 3,892,312 1,847,887 72 Azerbaijan 792,599 9,709 782,839 51 76,898 942 6,826,926 662,349 10,307,138 73 Panama 782,265 8,189 764,407 9,669 8 176,202 1,845 5,909,455 1,331,084 4,439,581 74 Saudi Arabia 754,623 9,096 742,239 3,288 55 21,073 254 41,940,947 1,171,202 35,810,181 75 Sri Lanka 663,503 16,507 646,136 860 30,749 765 6,486,117 300,586 21,578,260 76 Paraguay 649,455 18,870 624,673 5,912 2 89,045 2,587 2,623,300 359,674 7,293,551 77 Kuwait 631,409 2,555 628,090 764 8 143,939 582 8,007,805 1,825,501 4,386,633 78 Myanmar 612,965 19,434 591,902 1,629 11,129 353 7,998,369 145,213 55,080,179 79 Palestine 581,940 5,353 576,242 345 17 109,402 1,006 3,078,533 578,750 5,319,279 80 Dominican Republic 579,572 4,376 574,824 372 1 52,460 396 3,283,648 297,221 11,047,837 81 Estonia 572,434 2,548 511,857 58,029 3 430,993 1,918 3,329,716 2,506,988 1,328,174 82 Bahrain 570,761 1,477 565,928 3,356 2 315,303 816 9,737,995 5,379,525 1,810,196 83 Venezuela 522,587 5,709 515,871 1,007 230 18,474 202 3,359,014 118,744 28,287,881 84 Moldova 516,986 11,489 504,142 1,355 49 128,708 2,860 3,216,305 800,726 4,016,734 85 Egypt 515,645 24,613 442,182 48,850 122 4,870 232 3,693,367 34,882 105,880,852 86 Libya 501,904 6,430 490,973 4,501 101 71,263 913 2,477,219 351,728 7,043,003 87 Cyprus 474,267 1,020 124,370 348,877 60 387,628 834 9,477,138 7,745,848 1,223,512 88 Ethiopia 470,686 7,510 455,720 7,456 5 3,916 62 4,804,225 39,970 120,194,875 89 Mongolia 469,885 2,179 313,256 154,450 192 139,213 646 4,030,048 1,193,982 3,375,301 90 Honduras 423,794 10,895 132,358 280,541 105 41,573 1,069 1,358,559 133,269 10,194,082 91 Armenia 422,877 8,622 412,026 2,229 142,219 2,900 3,059,332 1,028,893 2,973,422 92 Oman 389,126 4,258 384,243 625 4 72,799 797 25,000,000 4,677,088 5,345,206 93 Bosnia and Herzegovina 377,229 15,768 192,218 169,243 116,309 4,862 1,761,186 543,019 3,243,322 94 Réunion 374,295 742 355,605 17,948 10 412,649 818 1,603,660 1,767,985 907,055 95 Qatar 364,895 677 363,700 518 2 129,957 241 3,455,742 1,230,763 2,807,805 96 Kenya 323,818 5,649 318,042 127 5,788 101 3,608,332 64,495 55,947,360 97 Zambia 319,755 3,976 315,266 513 1 16,542 206 3,429,405 177,417 19,329,671 98 North Macedonia 310,063 9,284 300,107 672 148,839 4,457 2,026,507 972,778 2,083,217 99 Botswana 305,859 2,688 303,026 145 1 125,410 1,102 2,026,898 831,082 2,438,867 100 Albania 275,266 3,496 271,480 290 2 95,844 1,217 1,810,232 630,299 2,872,022 101 Taiwan 268,569 +36,213 896 +10 32,318 +1,345 235,355 11,239 37 15,134,584 633,352 23,895,999 102 Algeria 265,786 6,875 178,359 80,552 6 5,866 152 230,861 5,096 45,306,021 103 Nigeria 255,766 3,143 249,914 2,709 11 1,187 15 5,075,820 23,551 215,525,408 104 Zimbabwe 248,150 5,472 241,939 739 12 16,261 359 2,264,510 148,390 15,260,526 105 Luxembourg 240,675 1,068 230,342 9,265 1 373,318 1,657 4,236,553 6,571,437 644,692 106 Uzbekistan 238,660 +9 1,637 236,784 +7 239 23 6,946 48 1,377,915 40,102 34,360,583 107 Montenegro 235,549 2,717 232,226 606 6 374,951 4,325 2,457,145 3,911,331 628,212 108 Mozambique 225,407 2,201 223,159 47 13 6,859 67 1,314,949 40,012 32,863,910 109 China 218,945 +374 5,153 +12 202,277 +1,602 11,515 659 152 4 160,000,000 111,163 1,439,323,776 110 Laos 208,368 748 7,660 199,960 27,896 100 1,232,128 164,953 7,469,572 111 Kyrgyzstan 200,993 2,991 196,406 1,596 131 29,901 445 1,907,195 283,725 6,721,988 112 Iceland 185,795 119 75,685 109,991 538,048 345 2,264,004 6,556,382 345,313 113 Maldives 179,171 298 163,687 15,186 25 321,073 534 2,213,831 3,967,169 558,038 114 Afghanistan 178,905 7,684 161,916 9,305 1,124 4,413 190 944,912 23,309 40,539,025 115 Uganda 164,069 3,596 100,205 60,268 2 3,390 74 2,612,795 53,990 48,394,130 116 El Salvador 162,089 4,128 150,662 7,299 8 24,760 631 1,950,448 297,944 6,546,355 117 Ghana 161,222 1,445 159,746 31 1 4,997 45 2,438,745 75,586 32,264,636 118 Namibia 158,989 4,026 153,662 1,301 60,557 1,533 1,010,056 384,716 2,625,457 119 Martinique 153,253 926 104 152,223 8 408,969 2,471 828,928 2,212,067 374,730 120 Trinidad and Tobago 149,950 3,845 137,428 8,677 18 106,512 2,731 713,691 506,949 1,407,817 121 Brunei 142,465 +153 218 141,631 +91 616 1 320,018 490 717,784 1,612,353 445,178 122 Guadeloupe 140,130 854 2,250 137,026 19 350,106 2,134 938,039 2,343,633 400,250 123 Cambodia 136,260 +1 3,056 133,172 +5 32 7,948 178 2,956,510 172,450 17,144,176 124 Jamaica 130,596 2,972 84,044 43,580 43,752 996 1,011,279 338,796 2,984,921 125 Rwanda 129,825 1,459 45,522 82,844 9,587 108 5,290,391 390,664 13,542,037 126 Cameroon 119,780 1,927 117,791 62 13 4,315 69 1,751,774 63,105 27,759,755 127 Angola 99,194 1,900 97,149 145 2,855 55 1,499,795 43,167 34,744,019 128 Malta 92,475 708 88,213 3,554 4 208,416 1,596 1,891,415 4,262,786 443,704 129 DRC 87,023 1,337 50,930 34,756 920 14 846,704 8,954 94,562,480 130 Senegal 86,012 1,966 84,028 18 4,900 112 1,072,294 61,084 17,554,461 131 Malawi 85,797 2,634 82,072 1,091 67 4,282 131 575,430 28,717 20,038,016 132 Ivory Coast 81,968 799 81,142 27 2,972 29 1,504,696 54,561 27,578,236 133 French Guiana 80,859 395 11,254 69,210 2 258,416 1,262 627,211 2,004,490 312,903 134 Suriname 79,393 1,328 49,402 28,663 133,144 2,227 236,066 395,890 596,292 135 Channel Islands 74,865 172 73,987 706 423,425 973 1,252,808 7,085,697 176,808 136 French Polynesia 72,765 648 N/A N/A N/A 7 256,312 2,283 283,892 137 Barbados 72,282 402 68,533 3,347 250,960 1,396 655,595 2,276,198 288,022 138 Eswatini 70,964 1,399 69,019 546 11 60,025 1,183 1,017,541 860,688 1,182,241 139 Fiji 64,699 862 62,815 1,022 71,224 949 508,406 559,682 908,384 140 Madagascar 64,181 1,391 59,370 3,420 14 2,213 48 426,220 14,698 28,998,729 141 Guyana 63,533 1,228 62,204 101 1 80,064 1,548 601,903 758,515 793,528 142 Sudan 62,135 4,933 N/A N/A N/A 1,359 108 562,941 12,310 45,730,136 143 New Caledonia 60,749 312 60,231 206 9 209,089 1,074 98,964 340,619 290,542 144 Bhutan 59,450 +28 21 59,142 +109 287 2 75,519 27 2,302,054 2,924,272 787,223 145 Mauritania 58,707 982 57,700 25 12,045 201 806,279 165,419 4,874,165 146 Belize 57,578 676 56,664 238 6 140,130 1,645 543,001 1,321,521 410,891 147 Cabo Verde 56,046 401 55,568 77 23 98,832 707 400,982 707,093 567,085 148 Syria 55,837 3,150 52,262 425 3,054 172 146,269 8,001 18,281,658 149 Gabon 47,602 304 47,285 13 20,499 131 1,593,622 686,251 2,322,216 150 Papua New Guinea 43,821 650 43,133 38 7 4,733 70 249,149 26,910 9,258,431 151 Seychelles 42,841 166 42,223 452 430,710 1,669 99,466 152 Curaçao 42,241 274 41,612 355 3 255,501 1,657 496,693 3,004,325 165,326 153 Andorra 41,717 153 41,021 543 14 538,339 1,974 249,838 3,224,049 77,492 154 Burundi 40,675 38 773 39,864 3,243 3 345,742 27,568 12,541,253 155 Mauritius 37,733 990 36,031 712 29,579 776 358,675 281,171 1,275,647 156 Mayotte 37,363 187 2,964 34,212 131,141 656 176,919 620,971 284,907 157 Togo 36,996 273 36,705 18 4,284 32 731,826 84,749 8,635,182 158 Guinea 36,459 440 35,976 43 8 2,644 32 660,107 47,878 13,787,140 159 Aruba 34,846 212 34,516 118 3 323,851 1,970 177,885 1,653,222 107,599 160 Faeroe Islands 34,658 28 7,693 26,937 5 704,374 569 778,000 15,811,723 49,204 161 Tanzania 33,872 803 N/A N/A N/A 7 539 13 62,859,450 162 Bahamas 33,655 798 32,388 469 84,106 1,994 229,817 574,327 400,150 163 Lesotho 32,910 697 24,155 8,058 15,142 321 431,221 198,403 2,173,460 164 Mali 30,888 732 29,990 166 1,449 34 668,833 31,368 21,322,211 165 Haiti 30,703 835 29,555 313 2,634 72 132,422 11,359 11,657,984 166 Isle of Man 28,416 87 26,794 1,535 330,957 1,013 150,753 1,755,800 85,860 167 Benin 26,952 163 25,506 1,283 5 2,121 13 604,310 47,559 12,706,506 168 Somalia 26,485 1,350 13,182 11,953 1,585 81 400,466 23,969 16,707,698 169 Congo 24,079 385 20,178 3,516 4,175 67 347,815 60,305 5,767,599 170 Saint Lucia 23,612 368 22,977 267 127,516 1,987 143,281 773,785 185,169 171 Timor-Leste 22,883 130 22,730 23 16,769 95 263,328 192,973 1,364,585 172 Cayman Islands 22,828 27 8,553 14,248 1 340,006 402 222,773 3,318,037 67,140 173 Burkina Faso 20,853 382 20,439 32 950 17 248,995 11,341 21,956,149 174 Nicaragua 18,491 225 4,225 14,041 2,732 33 6,769,400 175 Gibraltar 17,996 102 16,579 1,315 534,434 3,029 534,283 15,866,807 33,673 176 South Sudan 17,491 138 13,514 3,839 1 1,530 12 385,179 33,684 11,434,910 177 Tajikistan 17,388 124 17,264 0 1,751 12 9,931,212 178 Liechtenstein 17,260 +30 84 17,072 +2 104 450,312 2,192 102,174 2,665,710 38,329 179 San Marino 16,561 115 16,175 271 4 486,202 3,376 152,231 4,469,233 34,062 180 Solomon Islands 16,441 144 14,797 1,500 1 22,904 201 5,117 7,128 717,828 181 Equatorial Guinea 15,910 183 15,701 26 5 10,695 123 317,211 213,231 1,487,639 182 Djibouti 15,631 189 15,427 15 15,409 186 305,941 301,597 1,014,403 183 Grenada 15,138 220 14,298 620 4 133,397 1,939 152,457 1,343,458 113,481 184 CAR 14,649 113 6,859 7,677 2 2,939 23 81,294 16,311 4,984,069 185 Bermuda 13,832 131 13,289 412 223,620 2,118 885,175 14,310,484 61,855 186 Dominica 12,161 63 12,025 73 168,167 871 191,084 2,642,384 72,315 187 Gambia 11,995 365 11,591 39 4,720 144 155,686 61,260 2,541,378 188 Greenland 11,971 21 2,761 9,189 4 210,198 369 164,926 2,895,928 56,951 189 Monaco 11,898 54 11,692 152 4 299,298 1,358 54,960 1,382,537 39,753 190 Yemen 11,819 2,149 9,009 661 23 381 69 265,253 8,547 31,032,824 191 Saint Martin 10,537 63 1,399 9,075 7 264,231 1,580 112,382 2,818,145 39,878 192 Tonga 10,494 11 9,255 1,228 97,259 102 486,186 4,506,020 107,897 193 Samoa 10,210 20 1,605 8,585 4 50,837 100 73,313 365,037 200,837 194 Sint Maarten 10,065 86 9,913 66 10 229,947 1,965 62,056 1,417,742 43,771 195 Caribbean Netherlands 9,804 34 9,714 56 367,590 1,275 30,126 1,129,541 26,671 196 Eritrea 9,735 103 9,631 1 2,677 28 23,693 6,515 3,636,621 197 Niger 8,957 309 8,550 98 1 347 12 250,880 9,718 25,815,793 198 Guinea-Bissau 8,213 171 7,530 512 6 4,000 83 135,069 65,777 2,053,452 199 Comoros 8,100 160 7,933 7 8,964 177 903,635 200 Vanuatu 7,699 14 7,262 423 24,035 44 24,976 77,969 320,331 201 Sierra Leone 7,681 125 N/A N/A N/A 928 15 259,958 31,415 8,275,032 202 Antigua and Barbuda 7,663 137 7,471 55 1 77,078 1,378 18,901 190,115 99,419 203 Liberia 7,434 294 5,747 1,393 2 1,409 56 139,824 26,502 5,276,068 204 Chad 7,412 193 4,874 2,345 429 11 191,341 11,066 17,291,623 205 St. Vincent Grenadines 6,787 106 6,641 40 60,822 950 98,958 886,816 111,588 206 British Virgin Islands 6,355 62 N/A N/A N/A 1 207,673 2,026 103,049 3,367,504 30,601 207 Turks and Caicos 5,995 36 5,918 41 4 151,084 907 497,269 12,531,981 39,680 208 Sao Tome and Principe 5,964 73 5,884 7 26,315 322 29,036 128,117 226,637 209 Saint Kitts and Nevis 5,570 43 5,519 8 103,357 798 70,707 1,312,037 53,891 210 Cook Islands 5,246 1 5,030 215 298,170 57 17,038 968,398 17,594 211 Palau 4,690 6 4,043 641 1 256,958 329 46,722 2,559,829 18,252 212 St. Barth 4,575 6 N/A N/A N/A 460,632 604 78,646 7,918,445 9,932 213 Kiribati 3,089 13 2,601 475 3 25,151 106 122,817 214 Anguilla 2,788 9 2,766 13 4 182,832 590 51,382 3,369,532 15,249 215 Saint Pierre Miquelon 2,727 1 2,449 277 1 474,922 174 23,545 4,100,488 5,742 216 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 0 217 Wallis and Futuna 454 7 438 9 41,739 644 20,508 1,885,446 10,877 218 Montserrat 452 2 221 229 90,436 400 10,135 2,027,811 4,998 219 Falkland Islands 197 N/A N/A N/A 53,737 8,632 2,354,610 3,666 220 Macao 82 82 0 123 5,375 8,075 665,602 221 Vatican City 29 29 0 36,025 805 222 Marshall Islands 17 14 3 284 59,924 223 Western Sahara 10 1 9 0 16 2 624,319 224 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 0 225 Niue 9 8 1 5,468 1,646 226 Micronesia 7 1 6 60 117,239 227 Nauru 5 3 2 457 10,949 228 Saint Helena 2 2 0 327 6,110 Total: 515,960,003 +151,315 6,272,362 +362 470,771,961 +244,292 38,915,680 40,354 66,192.9 804.7
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)
[
back to top ↑] Latest News May 6 (GMT) Updates 374 new cases and 12 new deaths in The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, were China 4,340 [ source] May 5 May 4 May 3 May 2 May 1 April 30 View More News
