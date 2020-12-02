GENEVA — The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its guidance on the proper way to use facemasks based on present COVID-19 conditions.

Its update provides advice on the use of masks in communities, during home care, and in health care settings in areas that have reported cases of COVID-19. It is intended for individuals in the community, public health and infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, health care managers, health care workers (HCWs), and community health workers.

This updated version includes a section on Advice to decision makers on the use of masks for healthy people in community settings.

Key messages

• Masks should be used as part of comprehensive package of measures that help to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Hand hygiene before putting on and after removing the mask, as well as appropriate use, storage and cleaning or disposal of are essential to ensure masks are effective.

• WHO has updated its guidance on the use of masks with new scientific evidence and practical advice to decision makers. More research is needed.

• The main changes, in particular in areas of community or cluster transmission, is more wide use of masks in health care facilities and specifics on using non-medical masks for the general public.

• In areas of known or suspected community or cluster COVID-19 transmission, WHO advises people to wear a mask, in indoor or in outdoor settings, where physical distancing of at least 1 meter cannot be maintained. When indoors with others, people should wear a mask unless ventilation has been assessed to be adequate. At home, people should wear a mask when receiving visitors if they cannot maintain distance or assess that ventilation is good.

• There is also the recommendation not to wear masks during vigorous physical activity, and not to use masks with valves.

• WHO has provided more detailed guidance on what types of fabrics to use in making fabric masks.