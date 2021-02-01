The World Health Organization has urged the UK to pause its vaccination programme after vulnerable groups have received their jabs to help ensure the global rollout of doses is fair.

Boris Johnson has said he aims to offer all adults in the UK a first dose by autumn. However, the WHO said countries should be aiming for 2bn doses to be “fairly distributed” around the world by the end of 2021.

A WHO spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, said she wanted to appeal to people in the UK, telling them: “You can wait” because ensuring equitable global distribution is “clearly morally the right thing to do”.

The UK has one of the highest levels of vaccine coverage, along with Israel and the UAE, but many poorer countries are yet to start any immunisations.

Johnson said this week the UK was on target to reach its goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable by 15 February.

When asked to clarify whether the UK should help efforts elsewhere once it had vaccinated its top nine priority groups, Harris told BBC Breakfast: “We’re asking all countries in those circumstances to do that. Hang on, wait for those other groups.

“We’ll also appeal to all the people of the UK – you can wait.