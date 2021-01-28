BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Underground utility lines and pipes sometimes make it necessary for recently-paved roads to be cut open, according to Public Works Department Chief Engineer George Gilbert. He shared insight into why small sections of roads that were recently paved need to be cut open.

“It goes back to the placement of some utility lines which run underground,” said Gilbert. “It is standard practice for utility companies to be notified before any major road renovation takes place. This affords the opportunity for them to upgrade their infrastructure where necessary.

“The St. Kitts Water Services Department (WSD) is a key partner in this process,” he said. “Since the Island Main Road Rehabilitation Project began in 2018, several older pipes have been replaced. While most of the underground pipes were relocated to run parallel to the road, some of them unavoidably still run across the road.

“Some pipes were impacted during the road works,” explained Gilbert. “In the process, the pipe apparently got broken underground and started leaking. The pipes may be three to four feet underground.

“When you see it manifests itself on the surface, it has spread over a large area so that area has to be cut out,” he said. “The WSD has to go in to change out those pipelines.

“After repairs are completed, a period of time that is allotted before the road is repaved,” said Gilbert. “The allotted period of time is to ensure that there are no other damages in the immediate area that need addressed.”

After officials are satisfied, the road is repaved.