Why Did Nancy Pelosi Still Have An Office In The US Capitol?

Former Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi has been evicted from her hideaway office suite in the Capitol. The office was given to her by Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted from that role earlier this week. One of the perks for the Speaker Of The House is an office in the Capitol building in addition to their main office, but the outgoing Speaker must vacate the office to make room for the new Speaker?

Why did she have an office in the Capitol building anyway?

Pelosi’s main office, which she still holds, is located in the Cannon House Office Building. She will continue to have her main office as long as she continues to be a member of the House of Representatives. She was first elected to her seat in 1987 and was most recently re-elected by voters last November.

However, Pelosi lost her job as Speaker when the Democrats failed to keep the majority in the House. McCarthy, the incoming Speaker, gave Pelosi her extra office, a move previously done to show respect to the outgoing Speaker. Pelosi herself offered Dennis Hastert a hideaway office suite in the Capitol when she replaced him as the Speaker of the House.

Pelosi didn’t vote in the decision to oust McCarthy because she was in California at the time to pay her respects following the passing of Sen. Diane Feinstein.

Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry sent the eviction notice of Pelosi’s office and the office of Steny H. Hoyer, a Representative from Maryland, who McCarthy had also given an office. It was apparently the decision of McCarthy to take away the office. A common theory is that McCarthy may have decided to remove offices from the two Democrats because they did not support him in his efforts to keep his seat.

McHenry could have also reversed the decision as Speaker Pro Tempore.