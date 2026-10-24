Wilkin Urges Diaspora to “Come Home” as Citizenship Reform Passes

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Attorney General Garth Wilkin has called on members of the St. Kitts and Nevis diaspora to reconnect with their homeland and contribute more directly to its development, following the passage of legislation expanding citizenship eligibility for descendants of nationals born overseas.

The St. Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed in the National Assembly on October 23, 2026, with Wilkin, the Attorney General and Acting Minister responsible for Citizenship and Immigration, outlining the significance of the reform.

“Come home. Come home to own land without asking permission. Come home to build, to invest, to teach, to heal, to farm, to retire,” Wilkin declared, inviting members of the diaspora to play a more direct role in shaping the Federation’s future.

The legislation addresses a gap in the law that has existed for 43 years, allowing eligible adults born abroad on or after September 19, 1983, whose parent or grandparent became a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis at Independence, to apply for registration as citizens.

Wilkin said the reform goes beyond issuing citizenship documents, describing it as an opportunity to mobilise the skills, experience, investment and resources of nationals and their descendants living overseas to help advance the Federation’s development.

He linked the initiative to the Government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), arguing that the country would need to draw on its wider human resources to achieve its ambitions.

“We cannot build that with fifty-one thousand people, Madame Speaker. Nobody could,” the Attorney General said, pointing to the potential contributions of people living in communities across Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Birmingham, Leeds and Bermuda.

Wilkin argued that for decades, the Federation had benefited from remittances, barrels of goods sent home and visits from nationals abroad, while some of their descendants remained without a clear legal pathway to citizenship through their ancestry.

“For forty-three years we have asked those people to love this country from a distance.

“We have taken their remittances and their barrels and their Christmas visits and we have given them, in return, a passport that says they belong to somebody else. This Bill ends that,” he said.

He added that the legislation was intended to reaffirm the connection between the Federation and the children and grandchildren of those who left the country during difficult economic periods.

“It says to the children and grandchildren of the men and women who left these shores in the hard years: you are not the diaspora. You are the Federation. You always were,” Wilkin declared.

The Government intends to begin accepting applications under the new Section 3A pathway on Monday, November 2, 2026, subject to the necessary regulations being enacted.

Application forms are expected to be available through the Ministry of National Security, Immigration and Citizenship in Basseterre, the Ministry’s website and Saint Kitts and Nevis’ overseas diplomatic missions.

The passage of the Bill marks a significant step in the Government’s effort to strengthen ties with the diaspora while creating a formal route to citizenship for eligible descendants of Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals.

Photo caption: Attorney General and Acting Minister responsible for Citizenship and Immigration Garth Wilkin says the passage of citizenship reform legislation will help reconnect eligible descendants overseas with Saint Kitts and Nevis.