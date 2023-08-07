Will Billionaire Barbie Be The Go-To Doll Next Christmas? Popular Movie Hits Billion Dollars Mark In Just 17 Days.

Warner Bros described it as a “watershed moment”.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution in the US, said: “No-one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story… literally turning the entire world pink.”

He said that long lines in cinemas and repeat viewings “prove that movies are back” after the cinema industry suffered due to pandemic lockdowns and competition from streamers.

Other female directors have helmed films that have surpassed the $1bn-mark but working with others. Frozen, the animated blockbuster, and its sequel have generated more than $1.4bn in box office takings and were co-directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck.

Meanwhile, Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson and co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, generated more than $1.1bn in takings.

The pink-hued film has received praise from critics and inspired scores of selfies at doll boxes installed in cinemas across the UK too.