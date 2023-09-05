Will Lee Be The Next Big Storm To Threaten The Caribbean?

- Advertisement -

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a developing low pressure system far out in the Atlantic that could make its way to the Caribbean by next weekend and possibly form into the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update showed a tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic with an area of strong showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cape Verde Islands that have continued to become better organized.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for further development, and this system is expected to become a tropical depression in two or three days,” forecasters said. “Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.”

The system will likely continue to strengthen later this week while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the tropical Atlantic.

According to the NHC, the system has a 60% chance to form in the next two days and a 90% chance in the next seven days, and will potentially move toward the Leeward Islands by next weekend.

If it achieves named-storm status, it could become Tropical Storm Lee, the 12th named system of 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Source: National Hurricane Center.