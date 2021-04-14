BY Monique Washington

The Nevis Culturama Committee is currently calling on potential participants for the Culturama 47 Ms Culture Swimwear, Ms Culture queen pageant, Mr Kool, Senior Soca and Senior Calypsoians competitions.

Culturama 47 will be celebrated from Tuesday, July 27th to Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021

On Monday the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force and Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy has officially ok-ed certain Culturama Activities.

Though the festival will be scaled down this year, most events will be conducted virtually. Chair of the Culturama Committee Antonio Liburd said that “what we’ll be offering this year however is having the events streamed online, pay per view, so you can enjoy the Culturama festival from the comfort of your home because we want all and sundry to enjoy the Culturama Festival”

This year there will be no street activities such as J’ouvert and Parade Day, Mr. Liburd said the Secretariat will host a virtual “Jam where you are J’ouvert” on August Monday and no fetes will be permitted during the Festival.

Registration forms are available at the Culturama Secretariat located in the Cotton Ginnery Mall, Charlestown or online at www.culturamanevis.com.All application forms are to be returned to the Culturama Secretariat on or before Friday, May 14th, 2021