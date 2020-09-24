DERBY, England–September 23rd,2020.

England 151 for 8 (Glenn 26, Taylor 2-12) beat West Indies 104 for 8 (Dottin 38, Villiers 2-10, Ecclestone 2-19, Glenn 2-24) by 47 runs

Valuable runs and crucial wickets for youngster Sarah Glenn handed England a second 47-run victory in as many contests with West Indies and a 2-0 lead in their five-match T20I series.

West Indies had their chances in this match, with England looking beatable, but several dropped catches, a failure to finish off the England tail having done the hard yards and then the inability of anyone to step up with the bat when likely stars Dottin and Taylor fell left them wanting.

England looked wobbly at 96 for 6 when they lost Jones for 25 and Knight for 17. With no-one in the top or middle order having posted an innings of real note, it fell to Brunt and Glenn to get some runs for the home team.

And that they did, with a 46-run partnership from just 30 balls.

Glenn slammed 26 runs of 19 balls, including four fours before she was run out by Henry on the last ball of the innings. Brunt struck 18 off 14 before she was bowled by an excellent yorker from Selman, bringing in Ecclestone, who biffed nine off just four balls.

In reply Windies looked to be on the pace at 36 for 1, having lost Hayley Matthews – who looked to be suffering from back pain – for just 3 when Brunt got a leading edge to fly to Heather Knight. That compared with England’s 44 for 1 and, with Dottin and Taylor at the crease, Windies looked to be still in good shape at this point.

By the time Glenn struck Dottin for an LBW on the back leg, kneeling down as she tried to sweep, West Indies had progressed to 72 for 2. Off-spinner Villiers then had Lee-Ann Kirby stumped thanks to some swift glovework from wicket keeper Jones before Glenn won the crucial wicket of skipper Stafanie Taylor with a stumping that had the Windies captain immediately walking even before the TV umpire made the decision final.

From there, it seemed there was simply no-one to stand up and wield the willow amid a stream of wickets which left West Indies well short for the second game in a row.

What really split the teams this time was that England bashed 51 runs in the last five overs for the loss of just two wickets. Otherwise it might have been close.