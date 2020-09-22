Tammy Beaumont’s eye-catching half-century helped England to a 47-run win and a 1-0 series lead over West Indies in their first international since March.

Beamont struck 62 from 49 balls and England, in spite of a late collapse, amassed 163-8, with Windies pace bowler Shakera Selman taking a very useful 3-26.

West Indies were never up to speed in their response, with Deandra Dottin’s 69 the only score of note as the tourists struggled to keep up with the required run rate and England cut off runs with alert fielding.

They finished their 20 overs on 116-6, with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking 2-19 as England cruised to victory.

Allrounder Dottin did not bowl as she continued her comeback from a serious shoulder injury, but she made a valuable contribution with the bat.

Her six off Sarah Glenn over deep midwicket – measured at 88 metres – was positively massive, moving her within two runs of her half-century and following another straight down the ground off Anya Shrubsole earlier in her innings.

This West Indies side bore little resemblance to the one that stormed to the World T20 title in 2016.

Dottin was the only player to reach double figures but her final score flattered to deceive.

Her 59-ball innings contained far too many dot balls and the big hits, such as the 88m six that went out of the ground, were few and far between. The next highest score for West Indies was Campbelle, who made nine.

The wicket of Lee-Ann Kirby – run out in farcical fashion as she was stranded mid-pitch trying to reach the striker’s end – summed up the innings.

This was the first women’s match involving an International Cricket Council full member since the T20 World Cup final in March.

Then, 86,00 people crammed into the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here, the cricket took place in a bio-secure bubble behind closed doors in Derby.

Despite the obvious differences, this was a solid performance from England and, in parts, West Indies.

The second game of the five-match series takes place on Wednesday at 18:00 BST.