These payments reflect how badly a claimant’s life was affected and range from Level 1 – essentially a minor inconvenience worth £250, to Level 6 – a profound and likely irreversible impact worth £10,000 or more. More than 1,500 claims have been made using the scheme, with 250 being offered an “Impact on Life” payment.

Glenda Caesar, 58, came to Britain legally as a three-month-old child in 1961 from Dominica, and has lived in the UK ever since. She was sacked from her job as an administrator in a doctor’s office in 2009 and was subsequently denied unemployment benefits.