Wine Bottle Weapon in British Airways Stabbing On Route To St. Lucia. Local Man Arrested.

By Editor-July 5th, 2023.

Chaos broke out aboard BA flight 2159 from Gatwick to St Lucia at the weekend and a man was stabbed with a broken wine bottle that had been purchased on board.

On Sunday, a Saint Lucian national who tried to make peace during a brawl between two other passengers aboard a flight to Saint Lucia sustained a cut requiring twelve stitches.

According to reports, two hours before BA 2159 from Gatwick landed at Hewanorra International Airport, an incident occurred involving a Saint Lucian passenger and another man on board the flight.

The Saint Lucian, bottle in hand, is said to have attacked the man and his family, at which point another Saint Lucian intervened in an attempt to make peace.

But the Peacemaker, identified as a person with diabetes, sustained a gash requiring immediate attention from a nurse on the flight.

The aggressor, a man from St Lucia wearing a bucket hat and glasses, is said to have smashed a glass bottle in the galley, spraying shards throughout the food preparation area, before beelining back up the gangway and plunging the jagged edges of the bottle into his foe, whose nationality remains unknown.

Heroic passengers and staff then dived in to separate the pair, but not before the unarmed passenger sustained a considerable gash that saw blood spattered across the cabin.

Reports indicate that the pilot alerted Saint Lucia officials, and when the aircraft touched down, the individuals who sustained injuries received further medical attention at St. Jude Hospital.

The nationality of the victim is unknown.

The Daily Mail reports that Nichola Pierre who was on the flight said: ‘I was onboard this flight and these guys were drinking and giving jokes with each other before this occurred.

‘One man got stabbed in the torso and the other guy in the back of the head before another gentleman and myself were able to calm down this guy who purchased a duty free wine bottle which he used to commit the act.

On landing St. Lucia police arrested the assailant without incident after the aircraft touched down.A spokesman for St Lucia police said that the matter is currently under investigation.

‘We are looking into this with immediate effect. This is a very serious matter which occurred on a plane. This is very serious indeed.’

The identities of the passengers involved have not yet been released.

A British Airways representative said: ‘We’re shocked that anyone would act in this way and are grateful to our highly trained cabin crew and the customers who supported them in handling this difficult incident.

‘We want to assure customers that this behaviour will never be tolerated and we will always take the appropriate action.’

Sources: St. Lucia Times, Daily Mail.