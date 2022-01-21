Mr. Liburd’s comment came in response to an invited comment on January 20, 2022, on the heels of the announcement of his new appointment one day before.

“I’ve always aspired to one day be able to lead the charge of the promotion of Nevis as a Prime Destination. Nothing happens before its time and I accept and embrace the opportunity at this time…

“It’s an honour to help continue sharing our culture with visitors from all over the world. I’m thrilled to take on this role during this exciting next chapter for Nevis and help further elevate our island as travellers increasingly seek premium travel experiences,” he said.

Mr. Liburd who will take on the leadership role from Ms. Jadine Yarde whose tenure ends on January 21, 2022, used the opportunity to extend his gratitude to all for supporting him over the years.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years and ask for their continued support as we continue to work together to promote the destination. I will endeavour to continue the thrust began and continued by my predecessors,” he said.

Mr Liburd has been working with the NTA for more than 20 years, and at the time of his appointment was serving as Director of Sales and Marketing since 2008.

Prior to joining the NTA he worked with the Department of Tourism for 1 ½ years. He has worked in every area of tourism and contributed to the overall development of the industry on the island.

In his role as Director of Sales and Marketing, he has been responsible for overseeing the promotion of Nevis in all of its source markets, and also responsible for the cruise sector.

Mr. Liburd has also led the delivery of the annual Nevis Mango and Food Festival, and coordinated the Nothing like a Nevisian Holiday event.

He helped implement the Caribbean Tourism Organisation Management Information Systems for Tourism (CTO MIST), a tourism statistics programme introduced for the turn of the new millennium.

In addition, Mr. Liburd coordinated the Small Tourism Enterprise Programme (STEP), a project from the Organisation of the American States (OAS) designed to develop small tourism enterprises to become more competitive in the tourism industry.

He holds a BSC in Tourism Management from The University of the West Indies in the Bahamas, and an MSC in Strategic Tourism Management from CERAM European School of Business in France.

Mrs. Pamela Martin, Chairperson of the NTA Board of Directors speaking on behalf her colleagues said “We warmly welcome Devon to this role and have every confidence he will succeed.”