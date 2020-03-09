A woman was granted bail Friday after being charged for the offences of Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm and Smuggling after a search conducted on the premises of Shericia Parris, of Bath Village, Nevis, by the police turned up one Taurus Pistol with twelve rounds of matching ammunition of .40mm along with a quantity of cannabis.

She was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 with two sureties. Her bail conditions are that she should surrender all her travel documents, she should not travel outside of the jurisdiction without the permission of the state and that she should report to the Charlestown Police Station on Mondays and Fridays between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Investigations into a second firearm that was also recently found in Nevis continue. A search carried out on an empty lot of land in the Low Ground Estate area resulted in one M4 Carbine 5.56 Rifle with one magazine and 30 rounds of 5.56 ammunition being taken into Police custody.

These are the first illegal firearms to be taken into custody for the year. Notwithstanding the sharp decrease in violent crimes, the police consistently continue to execute search operations around the country.