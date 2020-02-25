BBC- Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas claimed a new world indoor triple jump record at the final World Indoor Tour event of the season in Madrid. The 24-year-old double world champion recorded 15.43m with her sixth and final attempt.

It eclipsed Russian Tatyana Lebedeva’s previous landmark from 2004 by seven centimetres.

The outdoor record stands at 15.50m, set by Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets in Gothenburg in 1995.

Rojas secured a South American indoor record of 15.03m in Metz earlier this month in her first triple jump competition of the year.

Madrid is a successful venue for her, having been the scene of her first outdoor 15m leap in 2016 as well as four of her indoor personal best performances.