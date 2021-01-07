BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Public Infrastructure began installing traffic lights in downtown Basseterre on January 5 to improve road, pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

“This project is intended to provide better road signs for pedestrians and drivers so that we can have road safety,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Posts and Urban Development, Daryll Lloyd.

“The ministry has done the groundwork of disseminating information to businesses and residents in the area so that people will know what is happening,” said Lloyd. The project is federally funded.

The Public Works Department has identified several areas where these new traffic lights will be installed. These areas are the junction of Wellington Road and Dickerson Street, the intersection of College Street and Cayon Street, and the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road.

Four areas along the Bay Road have been identified. These areas are Port Zante West Roundabout, Port Zante East Roundabout, at the bottom of Sand Down Road, and the intersection in Bird Rock Road.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of March 2021. The contractor for the project is Synergy Engineering Ltd.

