CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Work on the water filtration system at Hamilton will continue this weekend, seven months after the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic threat.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services on Nevis, gave an update on the project on October 08.

“I am pleased to announce that this coming Saturday we will see work commencing or continuing at the Hamilton water site, said Hon. Spencer Brand. “The public will be aware that due to COVID, the technical team from Lakeshore, one of the companies that we have engaged in to undertake the filtration system at Hamilton, was unable to travel to Nevis. We are happy that they will be available to commence the connection of some of the filtration components starting this Saturday.

“We are delighted we will be able to have these folks on island to do the necessary connection on the water filtration system at Hamilton,” said Brand. “This we expect will last for approximately a month as a second team will follow soon once they would have finished their work. Then another team will come to make additional connections. They should be able to have this wrapped up in about a month.”

Brand gave an insight into the nature of the work expected from the visiting technical team.

“We expect them to install the filtration system media,” said Brand. “We also expect them to run the necessary tests and make the necessary checks to ensure that everything is functioning properly before we can connect the system to the water for the island of Nevis.”

The minister noted that the installation of the filtration system forms part of a project to provide additional water for the people of Nevis. So far, a 400,000-gallon water tank has been constructed and commissioned. Flow tests on the Hamilton well, which is expected to be connected to the filtration system, have been done by the Nevis Water Department.

Brand hopes that on the project’s completion, thousands of gallons of water will be added to the system, especially in the Charlestown area. This will allow for the retirement of old wells in that area.

Brand noted that there are additional plans to harvest water to satisfy the growing demand for water on the island, but they have not yet materialised due to the pandemic.

“We also hope to embark on some new water drilling throughout the island,” said Brand. “Once again, due to COVID, because of our financial constraints, we have not been able to proceed with that project. It is an initiative that we hope that we can have going in the new year because we recognise the demand for water continues to rise on a month-by-month basis.

“We also recognise that on Nevis there has been a significant increase in farming, one of the spin-offs of COVID, one of the benefits of COVID that we are now seeing more and more persons getting into farming,” concluded Brand. “We have to make sure we have the necessary water available to our farmers to be able to produce the necessary provisions for the people of Nevis.”