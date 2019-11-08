The 337th meeting of the International Labor Organization delved into workers rights and safety, as well as labor issues in Guatemala and Venezuela.



Decisions were made on the follow-up to two important aspects of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work . Firstly, the GB approved a procedural roadmap to consider proposals for the inclusion of safe and healthy working conditions in the ILO’s framework of fundamental principles and rights at work.

The second one was the appointment of a working group to examine measures “to democratize ILO governance by ensuring a fair representation of all regions and establishing the principle of equality among member States”, as called for in the Declaration.

Members also followed up on the new international labour instruments to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work , which were adopted at the 2019 ILC . They requested the Director-General to put in place a strategy to promote and implement the principles and rights embodied in the new standards.

One of the major achievements of the Governing Body was indeed the finalization and approval of a costed and time-bound strategy to continue providing assistance in tobacco-growing countries , funded by voluntary contributions from multi- and bilateral aid for development cooperation and ILO resources. The GB directed the Office to implement it, working in close cooperation with governments and social partners.

Members took note of the report of the Commission of Inquiry set up in 2018 to examine a complaint on the non-observance by Venezuela of ILO conventions , including Freedom of Association and the Right to Organize. The Commission finalized its report in September following a visit to the country. The matter will be reviewed in March 2020 once the Government of Venezuela has responded to the conclusions and recommendations contained in the report; it has until end of December to provide its response.

On Guatemala, Governing Body members took note of the report sent by the government on actions taken in relation to the implementation of the 2017 National Tripartite Agreement for the implementation of a roadmap on freedom of association.

This relates to a complaint made to the 2012 ILC on the non-observance of ILO Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organize. The government is due to report again to the Governing Body in October 2020.