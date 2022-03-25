World Bank Approves $830m in Loans to Colombia

BOGOTA, March 24 (Reuters) – Colombia will receive two loans totalling $830 million from the World Bank to fund COVID-19 pandemic recovery and education efforts, the country’s government and the bank said on Thursday.

“Through these two loans, which are greatly relevant to Colombia, the World Bank will contribute to the general national budget and the budget of the national education ministry,” Colombia’s national director of planning Alejandra Botero said in a World Bank statement.The funds will help the education system and economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.