World Bank Top Dogs to Visit Jamaica Tomorrow, Will Meet Holness and Finance Minister Clarke.

- Advertisement -

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 — World Bank Group president Ajay Banga will begin a months-long global public relations tour this week with a visit to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Banga will be in Peru today before heading to Jamaica on June 13th to revise and review strategic partnerships with other multilateral banks and development organizations, work to identify barriers for private sector investment, deepen the relationships between the World Bank Group and the countries it serves, and identify opportunities to maximize impact through knowledge, financing, and technical assistance.

In Jamaica, he will meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke.

In addition, Banga will hold several meetings with representatives from the private sector, bankers, and development partners in both countries, as well as visit World Bank Group projects in areas of interest such as financial inclusion, urban transportation, and agriculture.

At the invitation of Banga, Ilan Goldfajn, President of the Inter-American Development Bank, will join the visit. Banga will also be accompanied by Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, and Alfonso Garcia Mora, IFC Regional Vice President, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.

No details are available on exactly what will be discussed, but the World Bank says in a handout that its interests in Jamaica include COVID-19 recovery and in three named

areas: public sector modernization, enabling environment for private sector growth, and social

and climate resilience.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans and grants to the governments of low- and middle-income countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects. The World Bank is the collective name for the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and International Development Association (IDA), two of five international organizations owned by the World Bank Group.