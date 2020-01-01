Havana, Dec 31 (Prensa Latina) Governments and peoples worldwide have congratulated Cuba on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Tuesday.

According to the source, Singaporean President Mdm Halimah Yacob congratulated the Cubans on behalf of his people on National Independence Day and wished peace and prosperity to the country.

Dominican President Danilo Medina and Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas also expressed their good wishes for prosperity and well-being, as well as their most sincere congratulations.

Latvian President Egils Levits and Foreign Minister Edgars Rink?vi?s also sent messages to Cuban authorities on the anniversary of the Revolution.

Panamanian Head of State Laurentino Cortizo Cohen conveyed a fraternal greeting to President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and the Cuban people on the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, ‘a fact of great significance for Latin America as a whole.’

Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Edgar Chagwa Lungu (Zambia), Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe) and Paul Biyan (Cameroon) also expressed their best wishes from Africa.

Seychelles President Danny Faure extended his deepest congratulations, and recalled the common struggles for self-determination. He noted that the Cuban government is an invaluable companion on the road to development.

Likewise, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, King of the Netherlands Williem-Alexander R, and Belgian King Philippe Léopold Louis Marie, also sent warm congratulations and wishes of prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba.

For its part, the government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas extended its sincere congratulations to Cuba for the celebration, and expressed its commitment to continue strengthening relations between the two nations.