World Cup 2026 Will Feature 16 Venues Across 3 North American Nations

Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium and the Los Angeles Rams’ multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium are among 16 venues to host games at the 2026 World Cup.

The first 48-team World Cup will be held in 16 venues across 11 US cities, along with three venues in Mexico and two in Canada.

It marks the first time three countries have hosted the tournament.

The Azteca Stadium will also be the first venue to feature in three separate World Cups.

Los Angeles’ Pasadena Rose Bowl, which hosted the 1994 World Cup final, has not been included.

Another notable absence was the US capital, Washington DC, which was one of nine host cities the last time the US staged the tournament.

The joint bid from Washington DC and Baltimore, Maryland, was one of six that were not chosen alongside Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, Orlando and Edmonton.

“It’s been an incredibly competitive process. All the cities have been amazing. This was a very, very difficult choice,” said Fifa’s chief competitions and events officer Colin Smith.

“You can’t imagine a World Cup coming to the US. and the capital city not taking a major a role as well.”

All 11 stadiums in the US are home to NFL teams and include the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium and $5bn SoFi Stadium that hosted this year’s Super Bowl.

Both venues are contenders to host the 2026 final, but Fifa president Gianni Infantino said world football’s governing body will take their time with a decision.

“There are still some discussions to go on and we’ll certainly choose the best cities for the openings and the finals,” he told Fox Television.

“But every match will be a final at this World Cup.”

Full list of venues

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston – Gillette Stadium

Dallas – AT&T Stadium

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron

Houston – NRG Stadium

Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium

Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium

Mexico City – Estadio Azteca

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco Bay Area – Levi’s Stadium

Seattle – Lumen Field

Toronto – BMO Field

Vancouver – BC Place