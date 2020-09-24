CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration will observe World Food Day on October 16, with a number of Department of Agriculture activities. This year’s theme is “Grow, nourish, sustain together.”

“October 12 to 17 will feature the presentation of dishes containing local items such as breadfruit, banana, sweet potato and other ground provisions, farmers markets and food demonstrations as well as a food fair,” explained Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis. “The highlight of the week is a Minister’s Cook-off featuring me versus Minister Alexis Jeffers, so our cooking skills are going to be put to the test.”

The week of activities will replace the department’s annual Agriculture Open Day activities, which usually takes place in March. The event was postponed due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Food Day 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) in exceptional circumstances, as countries around the world deal with the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.