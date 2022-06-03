WORLD VIEW: 100 Days of War, Convict Kills Family of 5 as Biden Demands Gun Law, Turkey into Syria, More

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck…Read More
After nearly a year of partisan battles, number-crunching and lawsuits, the once-a-decade congressional redistricting cycle is ending in a draw. That leaves Republicans positioned to win control of…Read More
Hospitals, like schools, are not typically designed to guard against the threat of a determined gunman entering the building to take lives. The vulnerability of health care facilities was highlighted…Read More
BEIRUT (AP) — In northern Syria, residents are bracing for a new fight. With the world’s attention focused on the war in Ukraine , Turkey’s leader says he’s planning a major military operation to push…Read More
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of…Read More
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Harini Logan kept trying to learn from her near-misses in online spelling bees. Recognized for years as one of the best spellers in the English language, she had never taken home…Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — Narendra Modi rose from his chair and walked briskly towards the podium to deliver another nighttime address to the nation. It was expected the speech would include a rare message of…Read More