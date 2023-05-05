WORLD VIEW: 2nd Serbian Mass Murder Suspect Arrested, Trump Rape Trial, UK King’s Coronation, More

President Aleksandar Vucic calls the latest mass shooting in Serbia, which left 8 dead and 13 injured, an attack on the whole country and says the gunman targeted people at random. The recent bloodshed has sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass shootings.Read More.
A 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested on accusations of fatally stabbing two people and wounding another in attacks that terrified the quiet college community, police said Thursday.Read More.
E. Jean Carroll testified in sometimes searing detail about the day she says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president, allegations the Republican has repeatedly and vehemently denied. Read More.
Guyana is poised to become the fourth-largest offshore oil producer in the world, placing it ahead of Qatar, the United States, Mexico and Norway. But the list of needs is long in this South American country of 791,000 people.Read More.
Republicans blocking bills about abortion, gun control and gender-affirming healthcare in Oregon this week are basing their boycott on an obscure, 44-year-old state law that requires bill summaries to be written at the reading level of an 8th- or 9th-grader.Read More.
Most of the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations are former colonies the British Empire. In those countries, the coronation is an occasion to recall colonialism’s painful and bloody past. In the Caribbean, especially, the spectacular display of pageantry in London will jar with growing calls to sever all ties with the monarchy. Read More.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence and writer-director Gene Stupnitsky sit down with The Associated Press to talk about “No Hard Feelings” a classic, raunchy R-rated comedy tailor made for her. Their friendship started more than a decade ago at Medieval Times, when she showed up dressed in a full wizard costume.Read More.
Retired and with time to kill, Bernard Gauvain wants to be a volunteer at the 2024 Olympics — but a bad one. His intention is not to help out, but to gum up the Olympic machine by refusing to turn up for work.Read More.