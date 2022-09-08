WORLD VIEW: 4 Dead in Memphis Shooting, 2nd Canadian Massacre Suspect Dies, Report More than 1m Ukrainians Taken ro Russia, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: 4 Dead in Memphis Shooting, 2nd Canadian Massacre Suspect Dies, Report More than 1m Ukrainians Taken ro Russia, More By . - September 8, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesPolice say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampageMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened…Read MoreCanada’s horrific knife rampage over as last suspect diesROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is…Read MoreUS: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to RussiaUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. said Wednesday it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been…Read MoreEditor SelectionsGloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on ‘MAGA Republicans’WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA…Read MoreUK’s Truss to announce plan to tame soaring energy billsLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss will announce Thursday how her new government plans to ease the burden of soaring…Read MoreMichael Flynn: From government insider to holy warriorBATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The crowd swayed on its feet, arms pumping, the beat of Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” thumping…Read MoreCross Section Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish everNEW YORK (AP) — This was a match that would not end. Should not end, one might say. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, two of the…Read MoreRicky Martin sues nephew, alleges million-dollar lossesSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew accusing him of…Read MoreHairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in standsNEW YORK (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night. Two men’s stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium…Read More - Advertisement -