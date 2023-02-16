WORLD VIEW: Agony in Ukraine, Ohio Train Disaster, New El Paso Shooting, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Agony in Ukraine, Ohio Train Disaster, New El Paso Shooting, More By . - February 16, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireIn the lives of 5 friends, Ukraine’s war story unfoldsBUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The interwoven tales of five childhood friends reveal how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed their lives, their neighborhood band their…Read MoreUpset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailmentEAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment packed a school gym to seek answers about…Read More1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mallEL PASO, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and three more were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, adding…Read MoreHaley’s candidacy shows balancing act for women in politicsIn announcing her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination this week, Nikki Haley made a subtle reference to the historic nature…Read MoreAP source: FBI searched U. of Delaware in Biden docs probeWASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the…Read MoreRuling Taliban display rare division in public over bansISLAMABAD (AP) — A rare public show of division within the ranks of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban emerged in recent days when Interior…Read MoreTrending NowWhat’s a legal slap? Slap fight league regulators weigh inLAS VEGAS (AP) — The state commission that regulates slap fighting — in which opponents take turns striking each other in the face —…Read MoreMan City beats Arsenal to seize momentum in EPL title raceLONDON (AP) — Manchester City seized the momentum in the Premier League title race after Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland helped secure a…Read MoreThe Blonds close out NYFW in bejeweled, glitzy glamourNEW YORK (AP) — The Blonds shined like gaudy, shimmering jewels in its fall/winter debut, closing out New York Fashion Week for the…Read More - Advertisement -