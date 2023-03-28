WORLD VIEW: Another Deadly US School Shooting, Israel Unrest, France Protests,the Latest in Ukraine, More

US school shooting A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Nashville, Tennessee. Police killed the assailant, who had drawn detailed maps of the school and left behind a “manifesto” and other writings that investigators were examining.

There have been 89 school shootings – defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property – in the US in 2023, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. We look at the history of major school shootings in the US.

President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after the Nashville shooting. Biden said: "We have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart." Israel unrest, France protests, and the latest in Ukraine Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused his signature plan to overhaul Israel's judiciary after a day of nationwide turmoil when workers joined a general strike against the proposal and hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets.

Facial recognition technology is helping Russian president Vladimir Putin curb dissent at home. A Reuters review of more than 2,000 court cases shows how Russia uses facial recognition to identify and sweep up the Kremlin's opponents.

Ukraine's president said Russian troops were holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "hostage" and its safety could not be guaranteed until they left it. Russian troops have occupied the nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, since the early weeks of the invasion of Ukraine.