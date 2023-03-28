WORLD VIEW: Another Deadly US School Shooting, Israel Unrest, France Protests,the Latest in Ukraine, More

One of the guns used by the attacker to kill three students and three teachers at the Nashville, Tenn. church school
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School, following a mass shooting at the school in Tennessee, March 27, 2023. Nicole Hester/USA Today Network via REUTERS
US school shooting
A heavily armed 28-year-old fatally shot three children and three adult staffers at a private Christian school the suspect once attended in Nashville, Tennessee. Police killed the assailant, who had drawn detailed maps of the school and left behind a “manifesto” and other writings that investigators were examining.
President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after the Nashville shooting. Biden said: “We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart.”
Israel unrest, France protests, and the latest in Ukraine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paused his signature plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary after a day of nationwide turmoil when workers joined a general strike against the proposal and hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets.
Facial recognition technology is helping Russian president Vladimir Putin curb dissent at home. A Reuters review of more than 2,000 court cases shows how Russia uses facial recognition to identify and sweep up the Kremlin’s opponents.
Ukraine’s president said Russian troops were holding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “hostage” and its safety could not be guaranteed until they left it. Russian troops have occupied the nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, since the early weeks of the invasion of Ukraine.
Business & Markets
China spent $240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021, with the amount soaring in recent years as more have struggled to repay loans spent building “Belt & Road” infrastructure, according to a study published today. Almost 80% of the rescue lending was made between 2016 and 2021.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said, adding that each of the units will explore fundraising or initial public offerings. US-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.5% in trading before the bell.
The Biden administration plans to send Mexico an “act now or else” message in coming weeks in an attempt to break a stalemate in an energy trade dispute as bipartisan calls grow for the US to get tougher with its southern neighbor, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The European Union reached a provisional deal on the deployment of more service stations for cars running on electricity and alternative fuels as the bloc seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its transport sector.