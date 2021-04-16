Eight people were killed in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Police say the shooter killed himself.

In Chicago, bodycam video appears to show that a 13-year-old boy dropped his gun and had his hands up when a police officer shot and killed him.

Another night of protests in a Minneapolis suburb, where Daunte Wright’s family demanded more severe charges against the white former police officer who fatally shot him.

Also this morning:

Prince Philip apologized for “lame” speech in letter to Nixon

Chauvin skips testifying as defense wraps up in Floyd trial

US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions

KARL RITTER

Southern Europe News Director

The Associated Press

Rome