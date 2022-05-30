WORLD VIEW: Biden Comforts Murdered Kids Parents, Ukraine Latest, UK-Queen’s 70th Year Fete, More

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families of the 19 schoolchildren and two teachers…Read More
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian-battered eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk appeared to be on the brink of becoming another Mariupol on Monday as services and aid have been cut and…Read More
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Agatha, the season’s first, headed for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Monday amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and…Read More
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian voters opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in…Read More
SUVA, Fiji (AP) — China fell short Monday on a bold plan to have 10 Pacific nations endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries as some in the region expressed deep…Read More
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 31 people shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,…Read More
LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee, an excited grin on her face as she…Read More
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The camera pans across a vast expanse of desert before careening toward an artificial island lined with luxury homes in the Persian Gulf. Eerie chords ring out, as…Read More
MIAMI (AP) — Somewhere, Gregg Popovich must be pleased. Ime Udoka and Steve Kerr both played for Popovich with of the San Antonio Spurs, both served as assistant coaches under him, and neither makes…Read More