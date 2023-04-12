WORLD VIEW: Biden in Ireland, Iran Bringing Arms into Syria, Russian War Attrocities, More

US President Joe Biden is meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Northern Irish political leaders in Belfast this morning, kicking off a three-day tour with a speech to mark the 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal. Biden will spend just over half a day in the UK region before travelling to the Republic of Ireland for two-and-a-half days of speeches and meetings.

Iran has used earthquake relief flights to bring weapons and military equipment into Syria, nine Syrian, Iranian, Israeli and Western sources said. The sources told Reuters that the goal was to buttress Iran's defenses against Israel in Syria and to strengthen Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Comments by French President Emmanuel Macron on Taiwan are puzzling, a senior Taiwanese politician said. "Are 'liberté, égalité, fraternité' out of fashion?" parliament speaker You Si-kun wrote on Facebook. Macron cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction". His officials were in damage control mode after the comments.