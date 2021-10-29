WORLD VIEW: Biden Meets Pope, G-20-Climate Change Vs. Fuels, Myanmar Torture, More

Oct 29, 2021
The Associated Press
The Rundown
ROME (AP) — Just hours after he arrives in Rome, President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis on Friday at the Vatican, where the world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty.
ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries gathering for their first in-person summit since the pandemic took hold will confront a global recovery hampered by a series of stumbling blocks: an energy crunch spurring higher fuel and ut
WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicaid issues are turning up as winners in President Joe Biden's social agenda framework even as divisions force Democrats to hit pause on far-reaching improvements to Medicare.
NEW YORK (AP) — The fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on a movie set has put a microscope on an often-unseen corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions.
SYDNEY (AP) — The U.S. State Department expressed outrage and demanded an investigation on Friday after The Associated Press reported that Myanmar's military has been torturing detainees in a systemic way across the country .
OTHER TOP STORIES
SALAR, Afghanistan (AP) — Mina Ahmed smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-ravaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her hands, worn by the labor, are bandaged
More than one world leader says humanity's future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb cli
ROME (AP) — One of President Joe Biden's toughest meetings at the G-20 summit may be with the leader of America's oldest ally: France. Biden and French President Emmanuel Ma
The term "metaverse" is the latest buzzword to capture the tech industry's imagination — so much so that one of the best-known internet platforms is rebranding to signal its
