WORLD VIEW: Biden on Al Qaida Killing- He had it Coming, Pelosi in Asia, Griner Russian Trial, California Monkeypox, More

Today's HeadlinesBiden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul, an operation he said delivered justice…Read MorePelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visitKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the…Read MoreWatching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his deathWASHINGTON (AP) — As the sun was rising in Kabul on Sunday, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S….Read MoreEditor SelectionsArizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election liesPHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party's embrace of Donald Trump's election lies will be tested on…Read MoreBrittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis chargeKHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis…Read MoreDespite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leaveGARRETT, Ky. (AP) — This tiny sliver of a town off a state highway in eastern Kentucky has been home…Read MoreCross SectionUvalde rekindles school police officer's looming fearsAURORA, Colo. (AP) — Tony Ramaeker averages around 14,000 steps a day as he walks around the…Read MoreCalifornia governor declares monkeypox state of emergencySACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency to speed…Read MoreStephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trialWASHINGTON (AP) — As the Justice Department bids to convince a federal judge that the proposed…Read More