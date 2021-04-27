March 19, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent his first 100 days in office encouraging Americans to mask up and stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. His task for the next 100 days will be to lay out the path back to normal. When he entered office,…
The first batch of once-every-decade data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a United States that is growing less quickly and but still seeing its population shift to the South and West. The data released Monday was relatively basic — containing natio…
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider turmoil in the region over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, the U.S. Navy…
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutor…
NEW DELHI (AP) — Since the beginning of the week, Dr. Siddharth Tara, a postgraduate medical student at New Delhi's government-run Hindu Rao Hospital, has had a fever and persistent headache. He took a COVID-19 test, but the results have been delayed…
OTHER TOP STORIES
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. population growth has slowed to the lowest rate since the Great WorldDepression, the Census Bureau said Monday, as Americans continued their march to the S…
JERUSALEM (AP) — One of the world's best-known human rights groups said Tuesday that Israel is guilty of the international crimes of apartheid and persecution because of dis…
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The California s…
The 93rd annual Academy Awards were always going to be a bit surreal this year. The pandemic changed many of the usual rhythms