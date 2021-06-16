June 16, 2021
it’s a moment of high-stakes diplomacy as U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet at a lakeside mansion in Geneva for their first face-to-face as leaders. AP’s Washington and Moscow correspondents analyze what each side wants from the summit as U.S.-Russia relations have hit a low point.
Also this morning:
– AP investigation shows U.S. Army hid or downplayed disappearance of firearms
– Israel hits militant sites in Gaza in first airstrikes since cease-fire ended
– Greenpeace apologizes for Euro 2020 parachute stunt that injured several spectators
GENEVA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin sit down Wednesday for their highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at…Read More
GENEVA (AP) — An American president won’t side with Moscow over his own intelligence agencies. There will be no talk of a “reset” in Russian relations. And it is highly doubtful that anyone will gaze into Vladimir Putin’s eyes and discuss his soul….Read More
The U.S. Army has hidden or downplayed the extent to which its firearms disappear, significantly understating losses and thefts even as some weapons are used in street crimes. The Army’s pattern of secrecy and suppression dates back nearly a decade…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has long been a source of morbid fascination in rival South Korea, which sits in the shadow of Kim’s 1.2-million-strong army and his growing arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles. …Read More
JIUQUAN, China (AP) — China is set to send the first three crew members to its new space station Thursday morning, China’s space agency said. Two of the astronauts flew in previous missions while the third is going to space for the first time, Chin…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli aircraft carried out a series of airstrikes at militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Wednesday, the first such raids since a shaky cease-fire e…Read More
Ashley Pearce’s daughter was set to start kindergarten last year in Maryland’s Montgomery County school system. But when it became clear that the year would begin online…Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — The standoff between the Indian government and Twitter escalated Wednesday when the country’s technology minister accused the social media giant of deli…Read More
MUNICH (AP) — Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protestor parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game ag…Read More