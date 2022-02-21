- The U.S. and Russian presidents tentatively agree to meet in last-ditch bid to avert an invasion of Ukraine
- Daily COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations continue to decline in the U.S.
- China succeeds in averting focus on its authoritarianism during the Olympics
- Kuwait’s Yoga ban sparks debate on women’s rights
- The disappearance of Indigenous woman spurs California tribe into action on missing, murdered women.
- Jury in Ahmaud Aubery case to weigh dueling views if killing was a hate crime
- U.S. worries China’s authoritarian model offers challenge to democratic-led world
- After Olympics, concern that athletes may be bringing cybersecurity threats back home
- Tourists, business travelers return to Australia after lifting of draconian pandemic measures
The Rundown
MOSCOW (AP) — The U.S. and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as heavy shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the…Read More
Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn f…Read More
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — When three-time Olympian Gus Kenworthy took the remarkable, perhaps even brave decision to speak out against “human rights atrocities” while still in China at the Winter Games, the self-proclaimed “loud and obnoxious” Br…Read More
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — It all started over yoga. When an instructor in Kuwait this month advertised a desert wellness yoga retreat, conservatives declared it an assault on Islam. Lawmakers and clerics thundered about the “danger” and depravity of wome…Read More
YUROK RESERVATION, Calif. (AP) — The young mother had behaved erratically for months, hitchhiking and wandering naked through two Native American reservations and a small town clustered along Northern California’s rugged Lost Coast. …Read More
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Before Ahmaud Arbery was chased by three white men in pickup trucks and fatally shot on a residential street, the trio had expressed hostility …Read More
BEIJING (AP) — At the height of the Cold War, U.S. President Richard Nixon flew into communist China’s center of power for a visit that, over time, would transform U.S…Read More
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday for the first time in almost two y…Read More
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced massive drills of its nuclear forces Friday amid soaring East-West tensions, as the U.S. issued some of its starkest, most detail…Read More