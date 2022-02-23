February 23, 2022
Today’s Headlines
MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — While the world’s attention has been focused on Ukraine, the Biden administration…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As South Korea enters a bitter presidential race, Hong Hee-jin is one of…Read More
Editor Selections
FORT ORD NATIONAL MONUMENT, Calif. (AP) — For nearly 80 years, recruits reporting to central…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border…Read More
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Connecticut newspaper exposed one of the Catholic Church’s biggest sexual…Read More
Cross Section
NEW YORK (AP) — To combat slumping ratings, the Academy Awards are undergoing a radical slimming…Read More
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists on Wednesday blocked roads leading to Germany’s three biggest…Read More
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A moose on the loose in a Massachusetts city was tranquilized Tuesday and…Read More