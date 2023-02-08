WORLD VIEW: Biden Speech to Congress, Turkey-Syria Quake Toll 10,000, Zelensky in London, James New NBA Record Holder, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Biden Speech to Congress, Turkey-Syria Quake Toll 10,000, Zelensky in London, James New NBA Record Holder, More By . - February 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP Morning WireBiden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a…Read MoreAnalysis: Biden confronts doubters with State of the UnionWASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden stepped to the rostrum for his State of the Union address Tuesday night at what should be a high point of his…Read MoreTurkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500; deadliest in decadeGAZIANTEP, Turkey (AP) — Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night in Turkey and Syria, pulling more bodies from the rubble of…Read MoreZelenskyy to visit UK for first time since Russia’s invasionLONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Britain on Wednesday, his first trip to the U.K. since the war began. The…Read MoreMemphis officer took, shared photos of bloodied Tyre NicholsMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Documents released Tuesday provided a scathing account of what authorities called the “blatantly unprofessional”…Read MoreScoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points markLeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma…Read MoreTrending NowLeBron James makes NBA history on a star-filled night in LALOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James stepped over to his dad’s locker and played the phone video he had taken of Tuesday night’s biggest moment….Read MoreEXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailmentA day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic…Read MoreMicrosoft bakes ChatGPT-like tech into search engine BingREDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now…Read More - Advertisement -