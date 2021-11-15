Nov. 15, 2021
- President Joe Biden has a busy day Monday. He holds a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and signs into law his $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
- Administration officials say no major announcements are expected following the Biden-Xi summit, while the compromises needed to bridge the political divide suggest that the infrastructure spending might not be as transformative as Biden has promised for the US economy.
- Meanwhile, in Myanmar, former US ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson says American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison.
- A 9-year-old Dallas boy has died following the Astroworld festival crush.
- AP Exclusive: In Sweden, one man counts Ethiopia war dead.
- India reopens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S….Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signs into law represents a historic achievement at a time of deeply fractured politics. But the compromises needed to bridge the politic…Read More
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The man who counts the dead sees them everywhere. They’re in the handwritten lists of names smuggled out of a region cut off from the world by war. They’re in the images of people shot and to…Read More
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys were set to make closing arguments Monday at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial in the shootings of three men during street unrest in Wisconsin, the last word before a jury begins deliberating in…Read More
BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson says American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar. Richardson said in a statement Monday that Fenster had been released …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
HOUSTON (AP) — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra …Read More
CHIOS, Greece (AP) — Among the prison inmates of the Greek island of Chios, three young men from Afghanistan and Somalia are serving dramatically long sentences: 50 years f…Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — India began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights on Monday, in the latest easing of coronavirus re…Read More
What’s in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there. “So, in Korean traditionally the two s…Read More