May 3, 2021
Here’s the news to start the week.
- President Joe Biden’s call for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has energized Democrats on a politically popular idea they’ve been pushing for nearly 20 years, but they still lack a clear path to enact legislation.
- Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot.
- And take a look at the narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal which has just opened and claims to be the world’s longest. It’s not for the faint-hearted!
Also this morning:
- Tokyo Olympic Games needs 500 nurses, but they are busy with COVID-19
- What’s at stake in Spain’s upcoming election
- 11-year-old opens weekly newspaper in Wyoming
ANDREW MELDRUM
The Associated Press
Johannesburg, South Africa
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's call for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has energized Democrats on a politically popular idea they've been pushing for nearly 20 years only to encounter frustration. But they…
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. Russia has announced three deals totaling 260 million doses with Ch…
NEW DELHI (AP) — Preliminary voting trends released by India's electoral body on Sunday indicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party failed to make gains in four recent state elections, a sign his political strength may be slippi…
AROUCA, Portugal (AP) — It's probably best if you gird yourself before you look down from the Arouca Bridge. The narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal claims to be the world's longest pedestrian bridge and was offic…
HONOLULU (AP) — A doctor and a team of neonatal medical professionals were in the right place at the right time — helping a Utah woman deliver her baby onboard an hourslong fl…
MADRID (AP) — Residents in Madrid, one of Europe's worst-hit regions in the pandemic, are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of re…
TOKYO (AP) — Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the games. They say they're already n…
KELLY, Wyo. (AP) — Watch out, Jackson Hole News & Guide, there's a new kid in town. Well, maybe not in town, but in the town of Kelly. An 11-year-old's newspaper is catchi…