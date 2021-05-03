May 3, 2021

Here’s the news to start the week.

  • President Joe Biden’s call for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has energized Democrats on a politically popular idea they’ve been pushing for nearly 20 years, but they still lack a clear path to enact legislation. 
  • Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot.
  • And take a look at the narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal which has just opened and claims to be the world’s longest. It’s not for the faint-hearted!

Also this morning:

  • Tokyo Olympic Games needs 500 nurses, but they are busy with COVID-19
  • What’s at stake in Spain’s upcoming election 
  • 11-year-old opens weekly newspaper in Wyoming

ANDREW MELDRUM

The Associated Press

Johannesburg, South Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s call for authorizing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices has energized Democrats on a politically popular idea they’ve been pushing for nearly 20 years only to encounter frustration. But they…Read More

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. Russia has announced three deals totaling 260 million doses with Ch…Read More

NEW DELHI (AP) — Preliminary voting trends released by India’s electoral body on Sunday indicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party failed to make gains in four recent state elections, a sign his political strength may be slippi…Read More

AROUCA, Portugal (AP) — It’s probably best if you gird yourself before you look down from the Arouca Bridge. The narrow footbridge suspended across a river canyon in northern Portugal claims to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge and was offic…Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

HONOLULU (AP) — A doctor and a team of neonatal medical professionals were in the right place at the right time — helping a Utah woman deliver her baby onboard an hourslong fl…Read More

MADRID (AP) — Residents in Madrid, one of Europe’s worst-hit regions in the pandemic, are voting Tuesday for a new regional assembly in an election that tests the depths of re…Read More

TOKYO (AP) — Some nurses in Japan are incensed at a request from Tokyo Olympic organizers to have 500 of them dispatched to help out with the games. They say they’re already n…Read More

KELLY, Wyo. (AP) — Watch out, Jackson Hole News & Guide, there’s a new kid in town. Well, maybe not in town, but in the town of Kelly. An 11-year-old’s newspaper is catchi…Read More

