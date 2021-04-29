President Joe Biden declared that “America is rising anew” as he called for an expansion of federal programs to drive the economy past the pandemic and broadly extend the social safety net on a scale not seen in decades. Biden’s nationally televised address to Congress, his first, raised the stakes for his ability to sell his plans to voters of both parties, even if Republican lawmakers prove resistant.

India set another global record in new virus cases with 375,000 people infected, for a total of more than 18.3 million cases, behind only the United States.

An AP investigation finds that Ethiopia has swept thousands of ethnic Tigrayans into detention centers across the country on accusations that they are traitors, often holding them for months and without charges, as the government enters its sixth month of fighting in the Tigray region.

China launches the main part of its first permanent space station.