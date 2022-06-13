WORLD VIEW: Big Lie on TV, Battle for Donbas Rages, US Gun Curbs, India,China Buying Russian Oil, More

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is delving deeper into what it calls “the big lie,” Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud that fueled his relentless effort…Read More
Day after day, Russia is pounding the Donbas region of Ukraine with relentless artillery and air raids, making slow but steady progress to seize the industrial heartland of its neighbor. With the…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and…Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the…Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and non-revolutionary acts,”…Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Just like endangered Democrats in other states, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running against Washington. The Nevada Democrat, nearing the end of her first six-year term, ignores the…Read More
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan described the Saudi-funded league that has signed up Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as a “series of exhibition matches”…Read More
Country music star Toby Keith announced Sunday that he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. The multi-platinum-selling singer said on Twitter that he underwent surgery and…Read More