April 13, 2021
Police in Minneapolis have clashed with protesters for a second night after authorities said an officer intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, in the fatal shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop.
Meanwhile, the defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s shooting is set to start presenting its case.
India is battling against a surge in coronavirus infections
And in Tokyo things are starting to stir around Olympic venues.
Also:
- President Biden courts Republicans to back infrastructure plan.
- Attack on Iranian nuclear plant muddies US-Iran talks.
- Muslims open Ramadan with socially distanced prayers.
MIKE CORDER
The Associated Press
The Hague, Netherlands
The Rundown
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a Black man in a traffic stop over the weekend. The……Read More
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death was set to start presenting its case Tuesday, following 11 days of a prosecution narrative……Read More
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian city of Pune is running out of ventilators as gasping coronavirus patients crowd its hospitals. Social media is full of people searching for beds, while relatives… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility is casting a major shadow over the resumption of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over resurrection of the international… …Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has begun publicly courting Republicans to back his sweeping infrastructure plan, but his reach across the aisle is intended just as much to keep Democrats in…Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslims in Indonesia began marking Ramadan with communal prayers Tuesday in a socially distanced contrast to the empty mosques of a year ago when…Read More
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government said Tuesday it has decided to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant …Read More
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics are getting closer and things are starting to stir around the venues, though not as much as you might expect. Many preparations are still u…Read More
PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain (AP) — When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants stayin…Read More