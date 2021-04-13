Police in Minneapolis have clashed with protesters for a second night after authorities said an officer intended to fire a Taser, not a handgun, in the fatal shooting of a Black man during a traffic stop.

Meanwhile, the defense for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s shooting is set to start presenting its case.

India is battling against a surge in coronavirus infections

And in Tokyo things are starting to stir around Olympic venues.

Also:

President Biden courts Republicans to back infrastructure plan.

Attack on Iranian nuclear plant muddies US-Iran talks.

Muslims open Ramadan with socially distanced prayers.

MIKE CORDER

The Associated Press

The Hague, Netherlands