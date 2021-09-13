Sept.13, 2021
- California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged voters to defeat a looming recall that could remove him from office.
- President Joe Biden will promote his administration’s use of the Defense Production Act to aid in wildfire preparedness during a western swing in which he’ll survey damage in Idaho and California.
- North Korea says it successfully test-fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles.
- And in the third straight night of fighting in the Middle East, Israeli aircraft struck a series of targets in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket launches out of the Hamas-ruled territory.
- School starts for about a million New York City public school students
- Downtown businesses cope with new reality
- Britney Spears gets engaged
VANESSA GERA
Warsaw, Poland
The Associated Press
The Rundown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters Sunday to turn back a looming recall vote that could remove him from office, while leading Republican Larry Elder broadly criticized…Read More
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will promote his administration’s use of the Defense Production Act to aid in wildfire preparedness during a western swing in which he’ll survey wildfire damage in Idaho and California. …Read More
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it successfully test fired what it described as newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months that underscored how it continues to expand its militar…Read More
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli aircraft struck a series of targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in response to a series of rocket launches out of the Hamas-ruled territory. It was the third consecutive night of fighting between the enemies. …Read More
NEW YORK (AP) — Classroom doors swing open for about a million New York City public school students on Monday in the nation’s largest experiment of in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. …Read More
OTHER TOP STORIES
NEW YORK (AP) — Downtown businesses in the U.S. and abroad once took for granted that nearby offices would provide a steady clientele looking for breakfast, lunch, everyd…Read More
WASHINGTON (AP) — First, some blamed the deadly Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol on left-wing antifa antagonists, a theory quickly debunked. Then came comparisons of …Read More
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “li…Read More
LOD, Israel (AP) — An Israeli defense contractor on Monday unveiled a remote-controlled armed robot it says can patrol battle zones, track infiltrators and open fire. The…Read More