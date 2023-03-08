WORLD VIEW: Caution Over Nordstream Report, China Accuses US, Surviving Kidnapped Yanks Back Home, More

Breaking NewsInternationalWORLD VIEW: Caution Over Nordstream Report, China Accuses US, Surviving Kidnapped Yanks Back Home, More By . - March 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - The AP WireGermany cautious over Nord Stream pipeline attack reportsBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense minister voiced caution Wednesday over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the…Read MoreFBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigationsWASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI finds itself in a challenging moment as it conducts simultaneous investigations involving classified documents…Read MoreChina accuses Washington of trying to block its developmentBEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping’s accusation that Washington is trying to hold China back reflects mounting frustration that Beijing’s…Read MoreTucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided videoWASHINGTON (AP) — Handed some 41,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has launched an impassioned new effort to…Read MoreSurvivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to USCIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a…Read MoreTaiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cablesNANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of residents of Taiwan’s outlying islands near the Chinese coast have been without the internet for the past…Read More - Advertisement -